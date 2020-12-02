› Politics

Cameroon/Regional election: Biya grants financial support to traditional rulers for campaigns

Published on 02.12.2020 at 14h04 by Ariane FOGUEM

Traditional rulers campaigning for the December 6 Regional Council election will receive a special financial support from the Head of State, Paul Biya.

The information is contained in a release signed Wednesday December 2 by Territorial Administrative boss, Paul Atanga Nji.

According to the release, the grant follows a request from traditional rulers candidates to the December 6 regional Council election who asked for Government support during their campaigns similar to that which has been granted to political parties involved.

Minister Paul Atanga Nji has tasked Governors of each regions to hand over the special financial support to the beneficiaries latest Thursday December 3.

It is worth noting that the election is slated for Sunday December 6.

 

