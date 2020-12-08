› Politics

Happening now

Cameroon/Regional election: NW regional supervisory commission proclaims results

Published on 08.12.2020 at 19h51 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright

The population of the North West region of Cameroon are now set on the Regional Councillors who will manage the affairs of the region for the next five years.

The regional supervisory commission in the region has just published the list of the first ever traditional rulers and Municipal Councillors elected during the December 6 Regional election per constituency.

Get the full results by clicking on the link below.

 

https://www.journalducameroun.com/en/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/RE-results-Nord-Ouest-EN.pdf

 

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top