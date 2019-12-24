Cameroon: Regional Employers Union expresses worry over business climate

The Union of Central African Employers (UNIPACE) has reiterated in a press release, their concern about the business climate, marked by adverse economic conditions and weak intra-regional trade, reports said on Tuesday.They note for this purpose that the table “Doing Business 2020” of the World Bank ranks the countries of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) at the bottom of the scale, with ranks ranging from position 167th to 184th.

Noting further that the economic situation in the area remains difficult despite the economic adjustment and recovery programs launched with support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), they urge regional leaders to initiate major structural reforms capable of promoting private investment.

The leaders of Central Africa are also called upon to diversify the economies of the Sub-region, in order to make them more competitive and to speed up the process of regional integration to pave the way for CEMAC to make the most of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).