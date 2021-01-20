Life › Education

Cameroon: Registration deadline for GCE 2021 session postponed to Feb 15

Published on 20.01.2021 at 14h03 by journal du Cameroun

Students attending devotion in school in Bamenda (c) copyright

The deadline for registration for the 2021 session of the GCE examinations has been exceptionally postponed to February 15.

The information is contained in a release signed by the Minister of Secondary Education, Prof Pauline Nalova Lyonga Monday January 18.

According to the release, Monday February 15 has been decided as new deadline for registrations meanwhile the deadline for the reception of registration material at the GCE Board in Buea has been set for Friday January 26.

With this postponement, the Minister has warned school proprietors against collecting late entry fees from candidates and parents.

Some have attributed this postponement to the low registration percentage recorded due to lack of finance on the part of parents.

 

