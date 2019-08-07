Cameroon: Rehabilitation works on East entrance into Douala suspended

The Minister of Public works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi has ordered for a temporal suspension of rehabilitation works on the East Entrance in to Douala for slow pace of work.

He made the announcement yesterday in Douala while on an evaluation visit to the project site whose execution is reportedly causing untold hardship to Douala residents as well as road users.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the pace of works on the site, the Minister ordered an immediate suspension of works to enable circulation to be fluid and equally give the possibility to the supervisory authority to determine whether or not it can be completed before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The rehabilitation works on this site which kicked off in October 2018 have reportedly subjected the population to long hours of traffic congestion. Last Monday, the SDO for the Wouri Division ordered the temporal restriction of heavy duty trucks from circulating on this site from 5am to 9pm every day in order to ease circulation.