Cameroon: Religious leaders pray for success of Major National Dialogue

An ecumenical service was held on Sunday in Yaounde to commit the Major National Dialogue in the hands of God as it kicks off this Monday.

The service that brought together several denominations was held Mary, Queen of the Apostles Basilica in Yaounde as the men of God prayed for peace to return in the country.

The state was represented at the service by the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji who said government is committed to see peace return to the North West and Sout West Regions through the Major National Dialogue.

The Archbishop of Yaounde His Lordship Jean Mbarga called on Cameroonians to be frank in talks and be able to forgive each other and look towards the same direction to build a new future for the country.

The Major National Dialogue will hold from Monday September 30 to Friday October 4.