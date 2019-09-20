Cameroon: Religious leaders submit pre-dialogue proposals to PM Dion Ngute

Christian and Muslim leaders in Cameroon have presented their pre-dialogue proposals to the Prime Minister Head of government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

In separate audiences, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute received the President of the National Episcopal Conference, Bishop Abraham Kome, the President of the Council of Protestant Churches, the Rite Rev Samuel Fonki Forba, the executive President of the Cameroon Baptist Convention, Rev. Godwill Ncham and the spokesperson of Muslim authorities, Prof Souleman Bouba together with their delegations this morning at the Star Building.

Unanimous on the point that strong and concrete actions must be taken so as to end the sufferings of the population in Cameroon’s crisis-hit North West and South West regions, they all submitted their suggestions and views for the major National dialogue to Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

Besides submitting their proposals for the National dialogue, they disclosed they will hold intense fasting and prayers before and during the national dialogue to call on the Holy Spirit to lead the debates.