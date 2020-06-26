Sport › Football

Cameroon remembers Marc-Vivien Foe today

Published on 26.06.2020 at 10h51 by journalduCameroun

Football players worldwide and Cameroonians in particular today remember Cameroon’s indomitable lion mid fielder Marc-Vivien Foe who collapsed and died seventeen years ago while defending the national colours.

It has been seventeen years since Cameroon lost one of its finest midfielders, Marc-Vivien Foe at twenty-eight.

He collapsed to the turf off the ball in the 72nd minute, and died shortly after arriving at the stadium’s medical centre during Cameroon’s semi-final match against Columbia at the 2003 Confederations Cup at the Stade Gerland in France.

Marc-Vivie Foe was buried in Cameroon on the 7th of July.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a hereditary condition where the wall of the heart muscle becomes thickened, was identified as the cause of his premature death, as he became the most high-profile African player to die ‘in action’.

Seventeen years after his tragic passing onto glory, the former Cameroonian mid-fielder continues to be remembered as an incredible player both home and abroad.

For close to ten years now, the French media groupe RFI-France 24 organises an award called “prix Marc-Vivien Foe” that rewards the best African footballer at the end of each football season in France.

