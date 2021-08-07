Cameroon: Renewal of CPDM basic organs Executives begins today

An operation to renew the Executives of the basic organs and specialized organizations of the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, CPDM begins this Saturday in the party’s 360 sections nationwide and 17 abroad.

According to a circular signed by the party’s National Chairman, President Paul Biya, convening the electorate ahead of the renewal, the exercise will run to the 30th of September, under the strict respect of the sociological components of Cameroon, with a fair representation of women, youths and persons with disabilities.

It will unfold in the CPDM’s 360 sections across the country and 17 sections abroad under well-specified conditions.

The exercise aims among others at establishing the real mapping of the Party’s Basic Organs for a more controlled networking of the national territory, which should lead to the strengthening of the local supervision of militants and populations.

Ahead of this process, the Secretary General of the CPDM Central Committee, Jean Nkuete published practical modalities and the calendar of elections.

Are concerned Youth Wing, (YCPDM), Women’s Wing (WCPDM) and the Men Wing who are “the most convinced and convincing, loyal and faithful, disciplined and competent, humble and experienced, striving with dedication, generosity and self-sacrifice, without boastfulness or opportunism”.

The process will include; a verification of the effective functioning of sub sections, branches and Cells which constitute the basic organs, establishment as necessary of new basic organs in order to achieve efficient level of local supervision and suppression of eventual fictitious basic organs.

At the end, the validation committees, led by the section Presidents shall identify supporters at each cell and centralise the data at the level of branches where proposals for the creation of new cells are submitted through the Sub section to the Validation committee at the section level.

Jean Nkuete’s letter indicates that this renewal of basic and specialised organs of the CPDM party which is in conformity with its Constitution is being carried out in the build up to future elections.

It is the first renewal exercise within the party since 2015.