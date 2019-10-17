Cameroon: Repentant Ambazonia Warlord murdered in North West region

The repentant Wum secessionist fighter, Ikom Polycarp has been murdered by unknown individuals, reports have confirmed.

According to sources, he was found dead late Wednesday night at his residence in Wum, Menchum Division of the restive North West region of Cameroon.

Some hours before his demise, Ikom Polycarp, a secessionist fighter popularly known in Wum as “General Pussy” publicly abandoned the bush and presented himself to North West Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique during the installation ceremony of the new Senior Divisional Officer for Menchum Division.

In the process, the late Amba fighter publicly confessed he had killed many people but later realised he was on the wrong path, reason why he decided to leave the bushes.

Reports say he was challenged to go back to the bushes and help disarm his brothers by preaching the gospel of repentance. It is rather unfortunate his body was found hours later in his residence.