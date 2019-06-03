Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Report on human rights atrocities in Anglophone regions unveiled today in Canada

Published on 03.06.2019 at 02h45 by JournalduCameroun

A comprehensive report on human rights violations in the restive North West and South West regions in Cameroon will be unveiled today at the Concordia University in Montreal, Canada.

The report titled “Cameroon’s unfolding catastrophe” is a joint work of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights (RWCHR) and the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa of human rights lawyer Felix Agbor Nkongho.

The report traces the genesis of the conflict in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon and presents evidence of grave human rights violation and crimes against humanity committed as a result of the conflict.

The authors in the report seem to pull the attention of the international community to do more in terms of support to help stop the conflict in these regions.

