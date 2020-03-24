Cameroon reports first Coronavirus death case

Cameroon has officially reported its first Coronavirus death case this Tuesday afternoon in Yaounde.

According to a tweet by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda, the fist victim is a man, the third patient to have tested positive with COVID-19 in Cameroon.

Identified as Beau Essengue Albinus, the late Cameroonian born citizen is said to have arrived Yaounde on March 7, 2020 from Italy where he lived, already very affected by the pandemic.

After testing positive with the pandemic, he was isolated at the Yaounde Central Hospital where he unfortunately died this Tuesday March 24, 2020.

The Minister of Public Health has extended a message of condolence to his family members as well as a message of encouragement to health personnel taking care of COVID-19 patients.