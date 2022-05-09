Cameroon Represented At The African Volleyball Championship

FAP and PAD are the two clubs bearing the green-red-yellow in this competition open for volleyball champion clubs.

Tunisia has been hosting since May 9 and until May 17, the African Championship of Volleyball Champion Clubs. Amidst the 14 clubs taking part, Cameroon has two representatives. They are Autonomous Port of Douala, Pad and Armed Forces and Police, Fap.

Housed in pool D, Pad finds other clubs like Nigeria Custom Services and Equity bank and Gisagara Volleyball Club. For its first outing yesterday, reigning Cameroon champion Pad lost 1 set to 3.

They will have to wake up tonight for their second outing against Nigeria Custom Services.

A defeat far from lowering Pad’s morale, “we are in a pool of four teams. The favorable draw would have been a pool of 3 with just one game to win to qualify for the quarter-finals.

We will work to affirm our ambitions. In this pool, everyone can qualify,” explains Jean Patrice Ndaki Mboulet, Pad’s head coach.

Same mindset for Fap. The team fell into Pool A made up of the Kelibia Olympic Club and Ahly Sporting.

“Fate wanted us to be in the pool of the tournament organizing team and one of the big names in African volleyball clubs.

The task will not be easy for us. But we will not let it go. Luck is created, so we will do everything to ensure that it is with us,” reveals Abbas Malloum, Fap’s head coach.