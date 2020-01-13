Cameroon: Residence of CPDM bigwig set ablaze in Bamenda

The Bamenda residence of Kennedy Acha, custom officer and CPDM party candidate for the Batibo council in the forthcoming Municipal elections has been set ablaze by suspected Ambazonia fighters.

They reportedly set fire on his Bamenda residence Sunday January 12, 2020.

According to sources, the act goes in line with the Ambazonia intention to frustrate the Legislative and Municipal elections in the crisis-hit North West and South West regions of the country.

This act comes some hours after Ni John Fru Ndi, chairman of the Social Democratic Front party frowned over separatists repeated attacks targeted on SDF officials in the North West region of Cameroon.

Separatist fighters are suspected of having burnt houses of SDF officials in the North West region and kidnapped many others involved in the upcoming twin polls, some of whom are still in captivity.