Cameroon: Residence of SDF mayor in restive North West region set ablaze

One of the houses of SDF Kumbo mayor, Donatus Njong Fonyuy located in Tobin, Bui Division of the North West region of Cameroon has been reportedly set ablaze by unidentified persons, sources have said.

Reports from the region say the residence was set ablaze last night by suspected Ambazonia fighters.

The later have reportedly embarked on a mission to target some SDF politicians from English speaking regions who showed interest in the upcoming twin elections, amongst whom is mayor Donatus Njong going in for 2020 Municipal elections.

A similar incident happened Sunday December 15, 2019 with Hon. Joseph Mbah Ndam, SDF Member of Parliament for Momo who saw his residence in Batibo, Momo Division of the North West region burnt down by suspected Ambazonia fighters.

In its last press outing, the Social Democratic Front party had disclosed that some of its supporters who showed interest in the upcoming Municipal and Legislative elections were held in captivity by separatist fighters.

Some reports hold that till today, some of them are still in captivity.