Cameroon: Residents of TSF in Douala expelled from their homes

The Administration of the Douala II Sub-Division in collaboration with security forces have forced residents of the TSF neighbourhood in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon out of their homes, reports have confirmed.

Some reported thousand residents of the TSF neighbourhood in Douala have been expelled from their homes by security forces of the Doula II Sub-Division

Reports say they have been occupying the area illegally and refused to pack out despite receiving messages from the Douala II Council, notifying them to leave the area long ago. The last notification was reportedly issued Sunday August 18, 2019.

The land is said to belong to some four administrations, including the Cameroon Radio Television CRTV, the Cameroon Network Communication Camtel, the Ministry of secondary Education and the Ministry of Finance.

According to reports, part of the land will be used to relocate victims of the Marché Congo that was razed by fire last February 2019.