Cameroon: Restive Anglophone regions top GCE performance chart due to drop in enrolment

Cameroon’s North West and South West regions have recorded the highest scores at the just published Government Certificate of Education results following the low turn-out of candidates owing to the socio-political crisis hitting the regions.

According to reports, the two regions witnessed about 75% drop in enrolment, with renowned schools unable to register more than 37 candidates at the Advanced level.

Statistics from the GCE result graph show that schools like Our Lady of Lourdes Secondary school Mankon, St Joseph College Sasse, Sacred Heart College Mankon, PSS Mankon, Baptist High School Buea, Saker Baptist College Limbe all scored a 100% at the Advanced level with 12 to 37 candidates enrolled.

Reports further hold that the crisis have taken away most of the secondary school students, especially the most intelligent once to the crisis free regions, reason why at the individual level, only four students feature amongst the most outstanding candidates.

According to Peter Ndikoum, President of the Union of parents-teachers Association of the English sub-system of education, one hundred and ten thousand, nine hundred and sixteen candidates registered for both the Advanced and the Ordinary levels in these regions but only ninety-eight thousand and fifteen sat for the exams.