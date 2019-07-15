Cameroon retain volleyball crown after edging Kenya in five-set thriller

Cameroon have retained their title after defeating Kenya by three sets to two at the final of the 19 edition of the African Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday in Kenya.

In a remake of the 2017 final, the volleyball Lionesses battle hard against their Kenyan counterparts to win three sets to two (25-17, 25-27, 25-23, 23-25, 16-14).

Cameroon started the game the brighter of the two sides racing to a ten point lead before Kenya clawed their way back but the girls had done enough to see out their opponent 25-17 in the first set.

Kenya took the momentum from the dying minutes of the first set into the second set and chased Cameroon down to the wire before edging out 27-25 to level the game at one set apiece.

There wasn’t much to separate both sides as the third set proved to be another evenly contested affair as Cameroon edged out the third set 25-23.

Kenya rallied back to win the fourt set 25-23 to level the game and head to a tie break where the Lionesses held their nerves to win 16-14 and retain their crown.