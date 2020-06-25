Cameroon: RHEDAC demands unconditional release of Ernest Obama

The Central Africa human Rights Defenders Network, REDHAC has called for the unconditional release of Ernest Obama, journalist and ex-Director General of private TV media Vision 4, arrested last June 18 in Yaounde as he was going about his duties.

Accused of breach of trust and mismanagement of private funds by his employer, Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga, CEO of the Groupe l’Anecdote, Ernest Dieudonne Obama Nana, ex-Director General of Vision 4 TV was arrested on June 18 as he was going about his duties and taken into police custody.

Images of his arrest considered by many as humiliating and degrading circulated on social media.

In a statement issued Thursday June 25, the Central Africa Human Rights Defenders Network, REDHAC strongly condemns the “arrest and arbitrary detention of the journalist, condemns the disproportionate use of force and the cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment and acts of torture inflicted on him during this arrest.”

The right group has thus asked for his unconditional release and urged the Cameroonian Government to enjoin magistrates and security forces to scrupulously respect the Cameroonian Code of criminal procedure.

It equally asks the Government to make sure those who ordered and carried out the arrest in violation of the provisions of the convention against torture are held accountable in accordance with article 4 of the convention.

It’s been seven days since Ernest Obama was arrested, he is currently detained at the Secretary of State Defence, SED, awaiting his first hearing with the general prosecutor.