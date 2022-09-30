Sport › Football

Cameroon : “I Can Not Reveal What I Will Do Against Switzerland During The World Cup” Rigobert Song

Published on 30.09.2022 at 15h15 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

Rigobert Song
Rigobert Song

After the two failures of Cameroon against Uzbekistan and South Korea, the head coach of the indomitable Lions says he is satisfied with his team having achieved its objective.

 

“I got what I was looking for for during this FIFA period. Indeed, the result did not follow but I found a team in progress that just has small things to regulate. It was a match worthy of a World Cup and I’m happy with my players. They reacted well and I’m proud because I found a conquering state of mind.

We are in the perspective of observing players and it was, therefore necessary that some of them potray their skills.  You have seen that in two matches, I used two game systems. Today (Tuesday, September 27, Editor’s note), I am happy because we have been able to find a playing system that fits with my players.

But I can not yet reveal what I’m going to do against Switzerland. I’m happy with the new players. They have demonstrated what they can do. Everyone has had time to improve. Choupo-Moting and Zambo Anguissa are part of the group. They were just put to rest. I had to see the others because the door is open to everyone. There is no need for a debate. “

 

