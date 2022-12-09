Cameroon : Rigobert Song Ranked 2nd Coach With Highest Defeats 

In nine months spent as the head of the Indomitable Lions, Rigobert Song given the underperformance of his team is one of the coaches with the most defeats the nation has ever had.

Rigobert Song undoubtably marked his time at the helm of the Indomitable Lions. The coach has managed to carve out the image of a myth breaker.

First, there was the qualification obtained against Algeria in the dying seconds of the match in a stadium where Algeria had never lost (Blida).

Then there was the 1-0 victory over Brazil, the first nation in the Fifa Ranking at the World Cup Qatar 2022. A first, because never an African team had been able to overcome Brazil in the final phase of a World Cup.

Except that, these are not the only cases where the Lions Manager-coach who has never succeeded to qualify a team (Intermediate Lions, Lions U23) for the second round of competition has distinguished himself.

Since he arrived at the head of the Lions, he has managed to climb to second place among Cameroon coaches having recorded the most defeats in their first 10 games since 1970.