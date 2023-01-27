Culture › Music

Cameroon  : Rinyu Bags Another Award A Month After Afrima

Published on 27.01.2023 at 11h31 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The music artist has just received three Boomplay certifications for the records against several views of his clips.

 

With her Controller title, she controls the streaming platform, Boomplay. Renyu has just been awarded three Boomplay certifications.

The first reward salutes the bar of 10 million streaming that it has exceeded. The second certification goes to her clip Controller which has reached 4 million listens. The title Black Girl Magic did not escape distinctions. With more than one million listens, it allows Rinyu to climb to third place amidst the most followed Cameroonian artists on Boomplay.

The Boomplay Music application is one of the most widely used streaming listening platforms in Africa. It is with great pride that its national director for Cameroon, Franklin Chi presented the three distinctions to Ngah Confi aka Rinyu.

