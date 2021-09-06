Cameroon: Rising star, Faith Fidel nominated for Pan African award

Rising Cameroonian actress Faith Fidel has been nominated for this year’s edition of the Sotigui awards.

Nominations for the sixth edition of the awards were unveiled last Saturday during a press conference in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso with the young actress nominated for the “Best Rising Star” category.

This nomination is the latest in a series of accolades following her brilliant performance in the movie “The Fisherman’s Diary” which has attracted reviews both at home and abroad.

Faith Fidel is not the only Cameroonian nominated for the awards as this year’s edition has seen the number of Cameroonians nominated doubled.

Actress Merveille Akamba was nominated in the “Best Actress in the Central Africa” for her brilliant role in the movie “Bendskins.

On the other hand, one of the biggest African series to be produced in recent times, “Madame…Monsieur” is equally on the spotlight at the awards with two of its characters nominated.

First, Emy Dany Bassong who was nominated in the category “Best female interpreter” and Rigobert Tamwa in the “Best Male interpretation category.

Last year, Cameroonian actress, Blanche Bana was voted as the best actress of the Central African sub region.

Announcing the awards, the organizing committee said it will hold from November 11-13 under the theme “Status of the artist and remuneration, equity of actors and comedians of African cinema and the diaspora”.

Actors from various countries like Namibia, Haiti, Rwanda, Guadeloupe, Tanzania …etc have been nominated for this year’s edition of the award.