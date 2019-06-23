Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Road accident kills close to 20 in West region

Published on 23.06.2019 at 23h22 by JournalduCameroun

At least twenty person have died in a road accident that occured in Batie, along the Douala-Bafoussam highway on Sunday, witnesses have confirmed.

Eye witnesses confirmed the accident occured when a 32-seater transport bus belong ing to “Sincerité Voyages” collided with a j=heavy duty truck leaving at least 20 dead and several others injured.

The drivers of the two vehicles equally died on the spot, eyewitnesses said as the injured have been transported to various health facilities in the West region.

Tags : | | |

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top