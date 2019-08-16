Cameroon: Road accident kills one, injures 9 in West region

At least one person has died and 9 others reported to have sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred in Bafounda, along the Bafoussam- Mbouda highway in the night of Thursday, breaking Friday August 16, 2019, reports have confirmed.

37year old Tchinda Raymond is said to have died on the spot while nine others amongst whom three seriously injured were transported to nearby hospitals.

According to reports, the accident which involved 7 vehicles occurred at about 11pm yesterday night when a Mercedes truck from Mbouda collided with a stationed truck near the entrance to the Bafounda chief’s palace.

Coupled with that, as four other vehicles were about crossing from behind, a truck reported to be on high speed crushed the four vehicles.

The unfortunate situation that claimed a life and injured many was equally reported to have perturbed traffic on that road for more than six hours.

Reports say the vehicles were later on removed from the road by forces of law and order, meanwhile investigations have been opened.