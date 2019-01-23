Cameroon: Road construction equipment razed by fire in Nkambe

Equipment used in paving the Mbot-Tabeken-Nkambe road, Donga Mantung division of the North West region was razed by fire in the early hours of Tuesday, sources have said.

The equipment comprised of a 140H grader as well as compactor were found in the morning completely burnt down but the cause of the fire is unknown.

Material loss after the fire incident is estimated at about 230 million Francs CFA.

However, local sources have since described the act as an arson attack carried out by suspected separatist fighters in the locality who have carried out similar acts.

Others sources say the act was carried out to hurt the owner of the construction company and CPDM Section President of Donga Mantung I, Ngalla Gerard.