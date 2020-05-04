Cameroon: Robert Bapooh Lipot is new Board chair of SRC

Robert Bapooh Lipot has been named new Board chair of the Cameroon Debt Recovery Corporation, SRC, few days after he was appointed member of the corporation by a Presidential degree.

He was chosen during an extraordinary board meeting this Monday May the 4th in Yaounde, presided over by the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze.

He takes over from Joseph Owona, appointed member of the Constitutional Council last April 15 by Presidential degree.

Robert Bapooh Lipot is the former UPC MP for the Nyong and Kelle constituency in the Centre region of the country.

His designation as Board chair of the Cameroon Recovery Debt Corporation comes some few days after the Head of State, Paul Biya appointed him member of the entity.