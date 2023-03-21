Cameroon: Roger Athanase Meyong, Appointed Director General of Taxes

The presidential decree was signed on March 20, 2023. Roger Athanase Meyong Abath has been promoted to the head of the Directorate General of Taxes.

His appointment was made by a decree of the President of the Republic signed on March 20. He replaces Modeste Mopa Fatoing, on secondment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) since last January. Roger Athanase Meyong Abath was previously head of the tax inspectorate within the same administration and was also acting as interim head of his predecessor in rotation with Kassimou Aba Mariamou.

The newly promoted inspector has a solid background in the field of taxation. A graduate of the Institute of International Relations of Cameroon (IRIC), the National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM), the Ecole supérieure des mines de Paris, he holds a doctorate in taxation from the University of Paris Dauphine. Professionally, he worked from 2014 to 2020 as director of large companies at the DGI, among other positions. Roger Meyong Abath is a lecturer in many universities and has contributed as Cameroon’s expert to the tax harmonisation process in Central Africa.

The Directorate General of Taxes is today a huge challenge for public finance. Aware of this reality, the newly promoted director general will work to continue the numerous reforms initiated by his predecessor. In particular, the digitalisation of services, which has substantially reduced the contact between tax agents and taxpayers.