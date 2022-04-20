Cameroon: Roger Brice Sobgo Shares His Experience

The movie actor within the frame of the celebration of his 25 years cinema career, is organizing a masterclass around acting on April 24, 2022 in Dschang.

He is surely one of the most striking faces of Cameroonian cinema in recent years. His acting, which is as natural as it is eloquent, seduces more than one. And his talent makes many salivate. For example, we have known him in the series ‘la Reine blanche’ where he plays the role of a handicapped person with reduced mobility, Roger Brice Sobgo, his real name, comes to meet his audience to share his experience.

As a pretext, the celebration of his 25 years of career. The anniversary will take place on April 24 from 10 a.m. on the side of the Alliance française du Cameroun in Dschang.

On the program, a masterclass session, a casting for the Invisible Connection series by Ousmane Stéphane and the screening of the film, Un duo en duel.