Cameroon: Roger Mbassa Ndine voted pioneer Douala city Mayor

Published on 04.03.2020 at 19h55 by journalduCameroun

Roger Mbassa Ndine of the CPDM party has finally been voted as the pioneer City Mayor of Douala following a city council election that was suspended yesterday due to lack of consensus from councillors.

After over twenty-four hours of debates and concertations, Roger Mbassa Ndine carried the day with one hundred and thirty-five votes against twenty-five for his lone contestant, Jean Jacques Ekindi, President of the MP party.

Before the voting proper, there were four candidates vying for that post, including Roger Mbassa Dine, Ngwem Mode Isaac, Lengue Malapa Jean-Jacques Émile, and Jean Jacques Ekindi.

By the time of the vote, two had removed their candidacy, leaving Mbassa Ndine and Jean Jacques Ekindi as the only two contestants.

Before his election as pioneer city Mayor of Douala, Roger Mbassa Ndine was a Municipal Councillor at Douala V.

He now replaces Fritz Ntone Ntone who served as the Government Delegate for the Douala City Council for years.

Roger Mbassa will be assisted in his functions by four Deputy Mayors who are Jeremi Solle, Roger Ditchoua, Ndome and Azago.