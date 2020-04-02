Cameroon: Roger Milla debunks rumours attesting he tested positive with COVID-19

Former indomitable lion Albert Roger Milla has debunked rumours circulating on social media since yesterday, attesting he tested positive with the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which continue tormenting the world.

The whole of yesterday April 1, 2020, rumours on Roger Milla having tested positive with the COVID-19 pandemic circulated on social media.

The fake information was first posted by a website specialized in sports. Shortly after that, it was fast to spread through Facebook and Twitter accounts, with some of these accounts attributing the information to Cameroon’s Public Health Minister.

Reacting to the rumour late last night, Roger Milla made a video in which he announced he is in good health and simply confined home with his family just like many other people so as to avoid being contaminated.

The football icon used this opportunity to advise his fellow compatriots to take the pandemic serious and stay home as much as possible, strictly respect Government’s Coronavirus restrictions as well as measures prescribed by the World Health Organisation to curb the spread of the virus.

Besides that, Roger Milla expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of some African personalities including Manu Dibango and Pape Diouf who succumed to the killer virus recently.