Cameroon: RSF calls for thorough, independent investigation into Wazizi’s death

Reporters Without Borders, RSF has urged Cameroonian authorities to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the “killing” of Buea-based pidgin newscaster Samuel Ajiekay Abuwe aka Wazizi who was held incommunicado by the military and bring his murders to justice.

In a statement issued Thursday June 4, RSF considers the killing of Samuel Wazizi as the worst crime committed against a press man in the past ten years in the country.

“This TV presenter’s death while held incommunicado in a completely illegal manner by the military is the worst crime against a journalist in the past ten years in Cameroon…” Arnaud Froger, the head of RSF’s Africa desk said.

“There was no justification for holding him in an army barrack and no excuse for his death. The murky circumstances surrounding this case must be clarified…”

“Did he die as a result of beatings received while detained, as his lawyers suspect? Was he ill and denied appropriate care, as suggested by a military source contacted by RSF?…”

We call on the Cameroonian authorities to end the intolerable silence around this case, to return the journalist’s body to his family, and to conduct a thorough, independent investigation to establish the chain of responsibility and circumstances leading to this tragedy.” Arnaud Froger added.