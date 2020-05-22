Cameroon: RSF petitions UN to seek release of detained Amadou Vamoulke “exposed to COVID-19”

The International NGO, Reporters Without Borders, RSF has asked the United Nations special rapporteur on the right to health to urgently seek the release of detained ex-State media Director General, Amadou Vamoulke on grounds that he could contract the deadly Coronavirus pandemic in prison.

Based on a report published by Amnesty International on the situation of Coronavirus at the Kondengui prison in Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde, indicating some few cases were reported, Reporters Without Borders fears for the health of Amadou Vamoulke, inmate of the detention facilty.

According to the NGO, the 70-year old journalist detained for close to four years at the Kondengui prison over charges of mismanagement of public funds while at the head of the State media CRTV is vulnerable to COVID-19 due to his age and poor health.

In one of its releases dated Friday May 22, Arnaud Froger, head of RSF’s Africa desk indicates the Organization has referred his case to the United Nations, asking the International body to urge Cameroonian authorities to release him on the right to health.

“Cameroonian authorities cannot continue to expose one of their leading journalists to the possibility of dying in prison,” Arnaud Froger said.

“During a visit to Yaounde in November, we drew the Justice Ministry’s attention to the fact that Amadou Vamoulke is not getting appropriate medical care…he has spent his 70th birthday behind bars and at least one case of coronavirus has been identified in his prison, which makes him especially vulnerable.” He added.