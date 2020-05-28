Culture › Media

Cameroon: RSF urges Gov’t to shed light on case of detained journalist Samuel Wazizi

Published on 28.05.2020 at 18h59 by Ariane Foguem

Samuel Abuwe Ajiekha detained incommunicado since August 2019 (c) copyright

Renowned Non-Governmental Organization, Reporters without borders, RSF has joined its voice to that of national Journalism associations and right groups to urge Cameroonian authorities to shed light on the case of pidgin news broadcaster, Samuel Wazizi detained incommunicado since August 2019.

In a release made public Thursday May 28, RSF expresses concerns about the situation of Samuel Wazizi arrested in Buea, South West region of Cameroon in August 2019 and since then, detained incommunicado.

His case, adjourned over eight times has been going on at the Fako High Court in Buea, without his physical appearance.

“This journalist’s incommunicado detention and the complete lack of news about him make us fear the worst…If he is still alive, there is no justification for the army to hold him without allowing his family and lawyers to see him and without producing him in court…” Arnaud Froger, the head of RSF’s Africa desk says in the release.

“He is being held in a completely illegal manner and in violation of the most basic principles of law…We urge the Cameroonian authorities to end the long months of silence and to shed all possible light on this case.” He added.

A new hearing for Wazizi’s case was scheduled for this Thursday at the Fako High court with family, friends and colleagues expressing hopes to finally see him appear in court.

After months of legal battles and a sit-in outside the Fako high court in Buea on 14 May, RSF discloses Wazizi’s lawyers finally won the right to present a habeas corpus petition in court.

The petition required soldiers holding him to bring his “body whether dead or alive” to the Fako High Court during Thursday’s hearing.

 

 

 

