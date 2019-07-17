Cameroon: Salatiel features in Beyonce’s new album

Cameroon’s urban music star Salatiel is one of nine African artists to feature in the latest album to be released on Friday July 19 by American singer Beyonce.

Beyonce drops her new album The Lion King with the main attraction of this latest act being the featuring of African artists.

And Cameroon is right there represented by Salatiel in a star-studed line up made up of Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, Yemi Alade, Wizkid, Ghana’s Shatta Wale, South Africa’s Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly.

“I can’t be grateful enough for all the support and trust y’all put in me,” Salatiel said as he thanked his fans.

“I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just use some of the sound and did my own interpretation of it. I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa,” Beyoncé said.