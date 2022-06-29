Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon: Samuel Eto’o Announces A  9 Billion F Loan For Stadiums Construction 

Published on 29.06.2022 at 11h06 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

SAMUEL Eto'o-CAS
Samuel Eto'o
The announcement made by the president of the Cameroon football federation was on the sidelines of the training workshop for sports journalists, which closed last Monday, June 27.

“Samuel Eto’o is not only the key, but he is also a bunch of keys,” said Jean Lambert Nang. This confirms that he can open several doors, the president of Fecafoot, announced last Monday that he just settled a financing agreement up to 9 billion F.
“I am pleased to announce that I have negotiated and obtained an agreement in principle for a loan of 9 billion F with a local bank. So my prerogatives as president give me the power to commit to the federation. I nevertheless wish to consult the General Assembly of Fecafoot before signing. 
The agreement will be formalized when this Body has validated the principle. These funds will be used to finance the construction of local stadiums and to complete the headquarters building of the federation,” he announced with a touch of pride.
In his ambitious project to restore Cameroonian football to its former glory, the president of the Cameroonian football governing body also wants to improve the living and working conditions of Federation employees. It is in this perspective that he also plans with this money to complete the building headquarters of Fecafoot.
A building under construction started in 2012 during the era of the presidency of Iya Mohamed, situated opposite the Multipurpose sports complex of Yaounde, in Warda.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Yaounde Conference Center Published on 02.06.2022

Yaounde Conference Center

Far from the noise of the city. A quiet, chic and glamorous place. These few words sufficiently illustrate the Yaounde Conference Centre. This architectural jewel…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top