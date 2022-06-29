Cameroon: Samuel Eto’o Announces A  9 Billion F Loan For Stadiums Construction 

“Samuel Eto’o is not only the key, but he is also a bunch of keys,” said Jean Lambert Nang. This confirms that he can open several doors, the president of Fecafoot, announced last Monday that he just settled a financing agreement up to 9 billion F.

“I am pleased to announce that I have negotiated and obtained an agreement in principle for a loan of 9 billion F with a local bank. So my prerogatives as president give me the power to commit to the federation. I nevertheless wish to consult the General Assembly of Fecafoot before signing.

The agreement will be formalized when this Body has validated the principle. These funds will be used to finance the construction of local stadiums and to complete the headquarters building of the federation,” he announced with a touch of pride.

In his ambitious project to restore Cameroonian football to its former glory, the president of the Cameroonian football governing body also wants to improve the living and working conditions of Federation employees. It is in this perspective that he also plans with this money to complete the building headquarters of Fecafoot.

A building under construction started in 2012 during the era of the presidency of Iya Mohamed, situated opposite the Multipurpose sports complex of Yaounde, in Warda.

The announcement made by the president of the Cameroon football federation was on the sidelines of the training workshop for sports journalists, which closed last Monday, June 27.