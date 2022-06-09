› FECAFOOT

Cameroon: Samuel Eto’o Bags First Victory in Court of Arbitration for Sport

Published on 09.06.2022 at 11h03 by Nana Kamsukom

SAMUEL Eto'o-CAS

The petition filed by a faction of the 2009 General Assembly close to the president of Fecafoot, was deemed admissible by the CAS.

A letter from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) dated Wednesday, June 8, 2022 informs…. The CAS  ratifies the settlement agreement between Fecafoot and a part of the 2009 General Assembly. “On behalf of the sole arbitrator, I inform the parties that the appellants’ request to withdraw the present proceedings is accepted.

This is not yet the long-awaited final award from CAS in Case No. 8456, but it looks like it a good starting point. In one of the letters sent on June 8, 2022 to the parties in conflict in the context of this case which opposes a faction of members of the General Assembly  of Fecafoot  2009 regime headed by the coach Pierre Ndjili Ndengue, to the Executive of Fecafoot, Delphine Deschenaux-Rochat, the counsel of CAS, thus informed the parties that the court has granted the request made by Faustin Mbida and Pierre Boudjiko.

The latter were mandated by another faction of the members of the 2009 GA who decided to withdraw from the case they had successfully brought before the Conciliation and Arbitration Chamber (CCA) of the National Olympic and Sports Committee of Cameroon , requesting the annulment of the resolutions of the GA of July 2021 which adopted the texts that framed the last electoral process at Fécafoot. This decision was challenged by the executive of FECAFOOT at the CAS.

Elected at the end of this electoral process, Samuel Eto’o had initiated steps towards reconciliation which brought back to his camp 44 out of 76 members of the 2009 General Assembly, including some of those who had attacked his election.

At the end of the meeting held last February at the Hotel Mont Febe in Yaoundé, the mandate given to Abdouraman Hamadou was withdrawn and entrusted to Faustin Mbida and Pierre Boudjiko.
The latter had referred the matter to CAS to inform it. Today, CAS has ruled in their favour. In the meantime, CAS has already indicated the angle of the sentences it intends to hand down by 30 June.

Furthermore, CAS has given Fécafoot until June 22, 2022 to pay the arbitration fees, which amount to 14,000 Swiss Francs, or about 8,768,950 FCFA. In simple terms, CAS validates “the cessation of the procedure in progress between Fecafoot and the General Assembly of 2009. Many Cameroonian sports analysts believe that this is partly a victory for Samuel Eto’o.

Yaounde Conference Center Published on 02.06.2022

Yaounde Conference Center

Far from the noise of the city. A quiet, chic and glamorous place. These few words sufficiently illustrate the Yaounde Conference Centre. This architectural jewel…

