Cameroon: Samuel Eto’o Bags First Victory in Court of Arbitration for Sport

A letter from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) dated Wednesday, June 8, 2022 informs…. The CAS ratifies the settlement agreement between Fecafoot and a part of the 2009 General Assembly. “On behalf of the sole arbitrator, I inform the parties that the appellants’ request to withdraw the present proceedings is accepted.

This is not yet the long-awaited final award from CAS in Case No. 8456, but it looks like it a good starting point. In one of the letters sent on June 8, 2022 to the parties in conflict in the context of this case which opposes a faction of members of the General Assembly of Fecafoot 2009 regime headed by the coach Pierre Ndjili Ndengue, to the Executive of Fecafoot, Delphine Deschenaux-Rochat, the counsel of CAS, thus informed the parties that the court has granted the request made by Faustin Mbida and Pierre Boudjiko.

The latter were mandated by another faction of the members of the 2009 GA who decided to withdraw from the case they had successfully brought before the Conciliation and Arbitration Chamber (CCA) of the National Olympic and Sports Committee of Cameroon , requesting the annulment of the resolutions of the GA of July 2021 which adopted the texts that framed the last electoral process at Fécafoot. This decision was challenged by the executive of FECAFOOT at the CAS.

Elected at the end of this electoral process, Samuel Eto’o had initiated steps towards reconciliation which brought back to his camp 44 out of 76 members of the 2009 General Assembly, including some of those who had attacked his election.