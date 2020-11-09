Cameroon: Samuel Eto’o cheats death in car crash in Littoral region

The former captain of Cameroon’s indomitable lions, Samuel Eto’o Fils was involved in a car crash in Nkongsamba, Moungo Division of the Littoral region Sunday November 8.

According to reports, the four times African balon d’or was returning from the West region where he took part in a wedding when his car violently collided with an oncoming one at Bare Bakem near Nkonsamba in the Moungo Division.

Apart from the visibly heavily damaged front part of the vehicle, Eto’o is said to have sustained no major injuries.

On his official page, veteran journalist Martin Camus assured that the former striker is doing well and is currently undergoing a series of tests.