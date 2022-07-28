Cameroon: Samuel Eto’o Frames Conditions for National Competition

Restructuring football was one of the pillars of the campaign programme of Samuel Eto’o. The president of Fecafoot is therefore launching hostilities by inviting the clubs of the professional championships MTN Elite One and Two, the women’s football clubs and the interpoules tournament to a strict application of the terms of reference.

Among the clubs regularly admitted in the Cameroonian first division championship, MTN Elite One, some could lose their place. The same goes for MTN Elite Two, Guinness Super League and those of the Interpol tournament. Indeed, to play in one of the two professional leagues, it will be necessary to respect the new conditions imposed by the Fécafoot. The acting secretary general of the Federation has published a list of documents that the various clubs participating in competitions organized by the Fecafoot are forced to include in their files.

Here are the documents to be provided:

The statutes of the club

The internal regulations of the club

The disciplinary code of the club;

The club’s commitment form

The club logo;

Commitment of a U-15 and U-17 team to Youth Football;

Commitment of a team to Beach Soccer or Futsal;

The minutes of the general assembly held after the 2021/2022 sports season in which a representative of Fécafoot took part;

The composition of the bureau or the steering committee indicating the names and addresses of the members. The members of the committee must be of age;

A form showing the first and second traditional colours of the club;

The statutes of the society formed within the club;

The agreement between the association and the Society;

A receipt of payment of the competition entry fee;

A receipt of payment of fees for at least sixteen licences;

A certificate of account and bank statement;

The provisional budget for the coming season;

The financial statement of the previous season certified by a chartered accountant;

A map showing the location of the head office, with a working telephone line and an electronic address (email) specific to the club and signed by the President of the Regional League or a member of the Executive Committee of Fécafoot in the region concerned;

A plan of the location of the training ground and signed by the President of the Regional League or a member of the Executive Committee of Fécafoot of the region concerned;

Have a head coach and assistant coaches trained and holding diplomas issued by Fécafoot or their equivalent;

The contract binding the Administrative Secretary or the General Manager to the club;

The contract binding the physiotherapist to the club;

A certificate of subscription to a sports liability insurance policy for players and coaches under contract

The Cameroon Football Federation FECAFOOT say the above conditions will strictly bu respected to avoid any unbalance selection hence giving a frim base to Cameroon”s football.