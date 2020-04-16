Cameroon: Samuel Eto’o joins in fight against Coronavirus

One of Africa’s greatest strikers Cameroonian born Samuel Eto’o has joined the government in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic through a campaign that is expected to reach out to at least fifty thousand households mostly exposed to the virus in four cities in the country.

A press statement made public on Samuel Eto’o’s social media account Wednesday April 15 indicates that the Samuel Eto’o Foundation supported by some other organizations will launch a sensitization campaign on the necessity of hand washing to combat COVID-19 on the one hand, distribute some hand washing kits to at least fifty thousand households and support them with some basic food items.

According to the press statement, the most vulnerable households in Douala, Littoral region, Yaounde Centre, Bafoussam, West and Buea in the South West region will benefit from this gesture.

Bike riders and taxi drivers are equally concerned in Samuel Eto’o’s Stop COVID-19 support.

The press statement says that fifty thousand washable masks will be distributed to the latter who are considered as the second most exposed to the virus after doctors.

Professional footballers have not been left out of this generosity.

The press statement indicates that about one thousand footballers playing with the 44 clubs of the different league 1 and 2 male and League 1 female championships who are without salaries because of the health crisis will benefit from anti-COVID-19 kits and food items.

According to Samuel Eto’o, these items will be distributed to them through the Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT.

According to the all time scorer, these actions are aimed at stemming the rapid propagation of the Coronavirus in Cameroon as the country nears a thousand cases.