Cameroon : Samuel Eto’o makes Statement on Rigobert Song’s Position as Head Coach

Rigobert Song has been portrayed as a failure since the indomitable Lions left the first round of the World Cup in Doha. Since then, his future on the bench of the Lions is questioned. On Friday December 16th, the president of Fécafoot Samuel Eto’o maintained his decision.

Contrary to the rumours and fans who push for the dismissal of Rigobert Song, the future of the Cameroonian manager is not threatened. The former captain of the Lions will continue his contract. The technician has the confidence of the president of the Cameroon Football Federation

“I have the right coach. I will bring him to win,” said Samuel Eto’o to our colleagues of Africa Foot United. It was Friday, on the sidelines of a press conference given by the organizers of the first edition of the Veteran Clubs World Championship”.

If he intends to keep Rigobert Song despite the failure and scandals [Onana affair, suspicions of racketeering …] Samuel Eto’o is convinced that the best results will come in the near future with a good dose of ambition. “No matter how the next competitions for the Cameroon national team will be, the boys must arrive with the mentality of winning. That’s the only way to get to the final victories,” explained Samuel Eto’o.