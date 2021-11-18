Sport › Football

Cameroon: Samuel Eto’o officially deposits FECAFOOT candidacy

Published on 18.11.2021 at 15h28 by JournalduCameroun

Former Indomitable Lions captain, Samuel Eto’o Fils has officially deposited his application file for the post of President of the Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT.

The former striker dropped his papers on Thursday, November 17 at the headquarters of the Cameroon Football Federation in Tsinga, Yaounde.

Eto’o’s arrival at the FECAFOOT headquarters was greeted with cheers from a huge crowd that had thronged the Tsinga neighbourhood to welcome him.

Just after 3pm, the former striker arrived the FECAFOOT headquarters and immediately went in where he completed all paper formalities before handing them in.

After dropping the papers, Eto’o stepped out to assure his fans he will see his battle to become the new FECAFOOT boss all the way.

Speaking to the press, Eto’o said he had tasked the incumbent Prsident, Seidou Mbombo Njoya to implement reforms be challenged.

