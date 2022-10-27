Sport › Football

Cameroon : Samuel Eto’o Provokes Parfait Siki’s Arrestation

Published on 27.10.2022 at 16h57 by JDC

The former Secretary General of the Cameroon Football Federation has been in custody since October 26, 2022, by the judicial police.

 

He chaired FECAFOOT communication unit under the Seidou Mbombo Njoya. He later on, held the position of interim Secretary General of the federation until the arrival of Samuel Eto’o as the head of this organization. Two months after Samuel Eto’o took office, Parfait Siki resigned.

 

A few months later, as reports the newspaper dubbed Le jour, Samuel Eto’o Fils accuses Parfait Siki of having kept in his possession the document of a hundred fo FECAFOOT executive committee meetings. It is for this purpose that he was summoned on October 26 to the direction of the judicial police. Which led to his custody.

While he is accused of ‘possession of a document to falsify it’, Guibai Gatama, an expelled member of the executive committee of FECAFOOT, says according to the Haman Mana newspaper, “it is obvious that the said meeting never took place”.

