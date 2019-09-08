Cameroon: Samuel Eto’o retires from football

Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o over the weekend announced his retirement from football at the age of 38.

Samuel Eto’o drew the curtains down on his illustrious career through a post on his official Instagram.

“The end. Towards a new challenge. Thank you all, big love,” the four-time African player of the year said.

« I salute (Eto’o’s immense talent, one of the greatest attackers that the world has known. He is a brave son of Cameroon and Africa. I hope he continues serving football, » the President of the Cameroon Football Federation Seidou Mbombo Njoya paid tribute to the retired striker.

Eto’o’s former strike partner, Patrick Mboma said the striker to him is the best African player in history who has left an indelible mark in football.

The all-time leading goalscorer of the Indomitable Lions (56 goals in 118 appearances) will now move to the other side of the game as he keeps his options open.

Samuel Eto’o caught the eye on the international scene at the 1998 World Cup after making Cameroon’s squad at the age of 17. The youngest player at the tournament, he was a second half substitute in a three-nil defeat against Italy –that was the beginning of greater things to come for the Indomitable Lions.

Two Africa Cup of Nations titles( 2000 and 2002) the Olympic Gold medal (2000), all-time leading goal scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations (18 goals), four-time winner of the African Player of the Year Award are some of the highlights for Eto’o in the Green, Red and Yellow.

At club level, he won 3 Champions League trophies, 2 La Liga crowns, 2 Copa ddel Rey, 1 Serie A title, 2 Copa Italia and 1 Club World Cup title.