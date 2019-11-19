Cameroon: Samuel Fonki re-elected PCC Moderator

The Right Reverend Samuel Fonki has been re-elected as Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon for the next five years.

He was elected on Monday at the end of the 50 Synod which opened on sunday November 17 in Buea. The Reverend Hans Abia of the Prebyterian Church Bonamoussadi was elected Synod clerk.

The two were elected unopposed after their challengers all stepped down but voting still had to go on with the Rt. Rev. Samuel Fonki get 119 votes.

Monday’s election comes to settle the dust on a long-standing political saga that threatened to tear the Prebyterian church apart. However it is still uncertain how Reverend samuel Fonki will treat pastors who had opened a front against him.