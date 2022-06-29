Cameroon: Samuel Foyou Officially Launches New Brand Brasaf on 30 June 2022

Brasaf says it wants to break the codes of competition by limiting the constraints usually observed in sale points, because its product will be marketed in plastic bottles of 0.65cl and 0.33cl. It contains 5.1% alcohol .

“In a fiercely competitive brewing sector, this alcoholic beverage, which is different from others in terms of quality and packaging, will be officially presented to the public on 30 June in Douala,” the company said in a statement.

In addition, Brasaf announces, without going into detail, ‘competitive prices’ and packaging that respects ecological standards. The company will also offer ‘Krystal Drink’, a range of carbonated drinks presented as low in sugar and gas.

The brewing unit of multi-billionaire Samuel Foyou, who already owns a distillery (Fermencam), has been planned for at least eight years. The deeds of creation were filed on 10 July 2014 with a notary in the city of Douala, the economic capital of Cameroon. At the time, the company was created with a share capital of 100 million FCFA.

Eight years later, this brewing company became the fourth of its kind alongside behemoths such as the SABC group (Castel), market leader, Guinness Cameroon (Diageo), or the Cameroonian Union of Breweries (UCB), the little baby of the market.