› Life

Happening now

Cameroon: Santa gets new look ahead of Achidi Achu’s burial

Published on 01.07.2021 at 18h07 by journal du Cameroun

Santa Grand stand under renovation (c) copyright
The town of Santa in the Mezam Division, gateway to the North West region of Cameroon and home town of former Prime Minister, late Simon Achidi Achu is witnessing some changes as it prepares to welcome the remains of its son.

 

The Grand stand, expected to welcome thousands of mourners from in and out of Cameroon for the official funeral ceremony of the late State man has been fixed and potholes leading to it filled.

Besides works at the Grand stand, some portions of the road in the town are being tarred. The Governor of the North West region, Adolphe Lele LAFrique was on the site recently to inspect the advancement of works.

North West Govenor Lele LAfrique inspects works at Santa Grand stand (c) copyright

Many have been wondering on this move by the Government and made the sad conclusion that if not of the political icon’s death, such development wouldn’t have come this soon to Santa, gateway to the North West region of Cameroon.

(c) copyright

The late former Prime Minister’s remains that were coffined at the Yaounde General Hospital mortuary will arrive Santa early Saturday July 3 ahead of an official funeral ceremony decreed by the Head of State to take place at the Grand Stand.

He died last May 4 at the United States of America at the age of 87 after succumbing to ill health and will be buried in strict family intimacy.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top