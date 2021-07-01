Cameroon: Santa gets new look ahead of Achidi Achu’s burial

The town of Santa in the Mezam Division, gateway to the North West region of Cameroon and home town of former Prime Minister, late Simon Achidi Achu is witnessing some changes as it prepares to welcome the remains of its son.

The Grand stand, expected to welcome thousands of mourners from in and out of Cameroon for the official funeral ceremony of the late State man has been fixed and potholes leading to it filled.

Besides works at the Grand stand, some portions of the road in the town are being tarred. The Governor of the North West region, Adolphe Lele LAFrique was on the site recently to inspect the advancement of works.

Many have been wondering on this move by the Government and made the sad conclusion that if not of the political icon’s death, such development wouldn’t have come this soon to Santa, gateway to the North West region of Cameroon.

The late former Prime Minister’s remains that were coffined at the Yaounde General Hospital mortuary will arrive Santa early Saturday July 3 ahead of an official funeral ceremony decreed by the Head of State to take place at the Grand Stand.

He died last May 4 at the United States of America at the age of 87 after succumbing to ill health and will be buried in strict family intimacy.