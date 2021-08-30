The Saint Joseph College, Sasse has embarked on a mission to redeem its image after poor performances at the 2021 session of the General Certificate of Education, GCE.

Noted for excellent and (near) perfect results, the institutions fluffed its lines, scoring 56 percent in the Advanced Level and 84.91 percent in the Ordinary Level.

These results which do not reflect past results in an institution known for its academic excellence has prompted various stakeholders, including former students, teachers and the clergy to brainstorm on ways to improve in the coming academic year.

They all met in Buea last week during a meeting presided over by the Bishop and proprietor of the SJC Sasse, His Lordship Michael Miabesue Bibi.

Speaking on behalf of his peers, the President of the Sasse Old Boys Association (SOBA), Sammy Pride Ayuk Iyok called on the proprietor to adopt a zero tolerance on campus this coming academic year moving forward.

According to the SOBA President, the objective was to “convey the genuine concerns of all SOBANS to the school authorities, offer perennial solutions to the problems highlighted and enable Sasse College to regain its pride of place as the beacon of academic excellence in secondary education in Cameroon”.

Among some of the resolutions arrived at during the meeting were the prohibition of admissions into examination classes, the reinstitution of entrance examination into Sasse College, reinforcing taching standards and ameliorating the working conditions of teachers.