Cameroon: Sasse College relocates to Mutengene for new academic year

The Saint Joseph’s College Sassse, in Buea subdivision, South West region will relocate to Mutengene for the upcoming academic year, the Principal of the institution has announced.

A communiqué signed by the Principal of the institution Father Kevin Sakwe, the oldest college in Cameroon will relocate to the Regina Pacis College in Mutengene, Tiko sub division.

“The Principal of the St. Joseph’s College Sasse announces that next academic year 2019/2020, St. Joseph’s College Sasse will occupy and operate in the campuc of Regina Pacis College (REPACOL) Mutengene,” Father Kevin Sakwe said.

“We look forward to what the future holds for our students and teachers as we move into our new location,” the Principal added.

The relocation of the college comes after t suffered several attacks last academic year from armed men in the locality situated in the outskirts of Buea.