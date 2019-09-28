Small business owners and entrepreneurs in Douala have been drilled on better management techniques to improve on their ventures and make more profits.

In its series of workshops with small business owners and entrepreneurs, the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Centre of the Denis and Lenora Foretia Foundation was in Douala on Thursday September 26 with focus on business management, access to finance and small business tax systems.

Training the close 100 small business owners during one of the first exercises of the day, Ekuh Edmond, an entrepreneurship trainer, drilled participants on the various business models, financial models and business optimization.

For a smooth and successful venture, the business should be registered and master the taxation systems, the participants were told.

“Tax and business registrations are essential and obligatory to all companies in Cameroon as well as declaring and payment of taxes at the various centres,” Christopher Awungjia, a certified accountant and trainer at the gathering said.

Thursday’s training followed on from last week where over 100 small business and entrepreneurs were trained in Yaounde on similar themes.

The Director of Programs at the Denis and Lenora Foretia Foundation says the aim of the trainings is to empower small businesses with the necessary tools so that the can go formal and be able to access financing for their businesses.

She hoped participants will assimilate the knowledge dished out and expressed the Foundation’s wishes to see the trainings bear fruits in them.